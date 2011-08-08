* Bourse below 4,000 support, first time since June 2010

* Retails, bank, commodity stocks lead sell-off

SANTIAGO, Aug 8 Chilean shares sank nearly 4 percent on Monday, tumbling with world stock markets as Friday's U.S. debt rating cut by S&P and ongoing euro zone debt crisis compounded fears of a global slowdown. For more see [ID:nE5E7IQ03E].

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA fell 3.8 percent to 3,911.64, breaking below the 4,000-point support level to reach its lowest since June 2010.

The index was dragged down by losses in the retail, banking and commodities sectors.

Retailer Cencosud CEN.SN fell 5.33 percent while heavyweight industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN was down 4.63 percent. Steelmaker CAP CAP.SN was off 4.11 percent. Shares in regional airline LAN LAN.SN ( LFL.N ) sank 4.67 percent.

"All stock markets are falling. Chile isn't going to be an exception," said Elizabeth Palma, analyst at the Tanner brokerage in Santiago.

"The drops are across the board and quite steep," she said. "This is going to continue throughout the day."

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP was down 4.12 percent. (Editing by Dan Grebler)