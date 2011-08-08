Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Bourse below 4,000 support, first time since June 2010
* Retails, bank, commodity stocks lead sell-off
SANTIAGO, Aug 8 Chilean shares sank nearly 4 percent on Monday, tumbling with world stock markets as Friday's U.S. debt rating cut by S&P and ongoing euro zone debt crisis compounded fears of a global slowdown. For more see [ID:nE5E7IQ03E].
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA fell 3.8 percent to 3,911.64, breaking below the 4,000-point support level to reach its lowest since June 2010.
The index was dragged down by losses in the retail, banking and commodities sectors.
Retailer Cencosud CEN.SN fell 5.33 percent while
heavyweight industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN was down
4.63 percent. Steelmaker CAP CAP.SN was off 4.11 percent.
Shares in regional airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N) sank 4.67
percent.
"All stock markets are falling. Chile isn't going to be an exception," said Elizabeth Palma, analyst at the Tanner brokerage in Santiago.
"The drops are across the board and quite steep," she said. "This is going to continue throughout the day."
Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP was down 4.12 percent. (Editing by Dan Grebler)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.