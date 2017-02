SANTIAGO, Sept 26 Chile's blue chip IPSA index .IPSA jumped more than 1.5 percent in early Monday trade, rising with global bourses on hopes the European Central Bank might cut interest rates to help the economy.

The IPSA was trading up 1.81 percent, after closing on Friday at its lowest of 2011 on fears Europe and the United States could slip into recession. [ID:nSAG003067]

Stocks in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN were trading up 3.61 percent and shares in Chilean shipping firm Vapores VAP.SN were trading up 4.52 percent. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)