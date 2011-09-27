SANTIAGO, Sept 27 Chile's blue chip IPSA index .IPSA was trading over 1.5 percent firmer early on Tuesday, rising with global bourses on talk of beefing up the euro zone's bailout fund and boosted by local commodity shares.

The IPSA was 1.76 percent firmer, after closing on Friday at its lowest level of 2011 on fears Europe and the United States could slip into recession. [ID:nSAG003067]

The Chilean index was boosted by shares in the commodities sector, with forestry group CMPC CAR.SN up 5.44 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN up 2.83 percent. ( editing by W Simon