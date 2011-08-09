(Corrects to make clear daily rise was biggest since 2008, not
in 12 years)
SANTIAGO Aug 9 Chilean shares closed sharply
firmer on Tuesday, bouncing with global bourses a day after
posting their sharpest fall in 13 years.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed a
preliminary 5.8 percent firmer, ending back above the
4,000-point level which was breached on Monday for the first
time since June 2010. Tuesday's rise was the single biggest
daily percentage increase since 2008, bourse data showed.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)