(Corrects to make clear daily rise was biggest since 2008, not in 12 years)

SANTIAGO Aug 9 Chilean shares closed sharply firmer on Tuesday, bouncing with global bourses a day after posting their sharpest fall in 13 years.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed a preliminary 5.8 percent firmer, ending back above the 4,000-point level which was breached on Monday for the first time since June 2010. Tuesday's rise was the single biggest daily percentage increase since 2008, bourse data showed. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)