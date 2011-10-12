SANTIAGO Oct 12 Chile stocks jumped in Wednesday morning trade, tracking world stocks positive on expectations over a deal to expand the euro zone's rescue fund.

For more, see [ID:nL5E7LC0L7]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA was trading 1.62 percent stronger, extending gains registered in Tuesday's session and edging away from the near two-year lows it hit at the start of the month.

The index was boosted by shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which was 2.14 percent firmer. ( editing by W Simon )