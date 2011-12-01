SHANGHAI, Dec 1 China's interest rate swaps dropped about 10 basis points in early trade on Thursday after the central bank announced a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) in a reversal of its recent tight monetary policy stance.

The benchmark five-year IRS lost 9 bps to 2.85 percent. The 10-year IRS was down 12 bps to 2.93 percent and the one-year IRS also fell 12 bps to 2.83 percent.

The People's Bank of China announced a 50-basis-point RRR cut after the market closed on Wednesday, which will take effect on Dec. 5, a policy shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

Traders said the market believed the central bank would follow the move with other easing measures, possibly a benchmark interest rate cut as early as in the first quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)