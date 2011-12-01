SHANGHAI, Dec 1 China's interest rate
swaps dropped about 10 basis points in early trade on Thursday
after the central bank announced a cut in banks' reserve
requirement ratios (RRR) in a reversal of its recent tight
monetary policy stance.
The benchmark five-year IRS lost 9 bps to 2.85
percent. The 10-year IRS was down 12 bps to 2.93
percent and the one-year IRS also fell 12 bps to
2.83 percent.
The People's Bank of China announced a 50-basis-point RRR
cut after the market closed on Wednesday, which will take effect
on Dec. 5, a policy shift to ease credit strains and shore up an
economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.
Traders said the market believed the central bank would
follow the move with other easing measures, possibly a benchmark
interest rate cut as early as in the first quarter of 2012.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)