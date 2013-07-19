SHANGHAI, July 19 The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 3.7305 percent on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's close of 3.7377 percent. The opening VWAP rate was calculated based on the first three transactions recorded for that contract. Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank market rates after tightness in the money markets in June caused a cash crunch for banks and caused a slide in mainland stock indexes. The People's Bank of China allowed 160 billion yuan ($26.05 billion) to enter the market this week through maturing bills. It has injected a net 33 billion yuan this year. ($1 = 6.1413 yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Chen Yixin; Editing by John Mair)