SHANGHAI, July 29 The opening quotation for China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement was at 5.0000 percent on Monday, up 58.6 basis from the previous volume weighted close of 4.4144 percent.

China's interbank market frequently sees unusually high opening quotations, usually from small banks or rural cooperatives short on cash. Dealers look to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for a more indicative view of market conditions.

Dealers say there is enduring tightness in the market, caused in part by upcoming dividend payments due at month-end and by the need for banks to rebalance their loan-to-deposit ratios.

Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank market rates after tightness in the money markets in June caused a cash crunch for banks and led to a slide in mainland stock indexes. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)