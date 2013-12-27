SHANGHAI Dec 27 China's benchmark money market rate, the seven-day bond repurchase rate, opened at 5.06 percent on Friday, down from Thursday's close of 5.33 percent.

Interest rates in China's interbank market spiked to their highest level since June on Friday, due in part to seasonal factors that increase banks' demand for cash near the end of each quarter.

But money market rates have been falling over the past few days from those peaks partly because corporate tax refunds deposited to commercial banks helped ease liquidity conditions, traders said. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada)