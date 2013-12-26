SHANGHAI Dec 26 China's benchmark money market rate, the seven-day bond repurchase rate, opened at 5.32 percent on Thursday, down from Wednesday's close of 5.5 percent.

Interest rates in China's interbank market spiked to their highest level since June on Friday, due in part to seasonal factors that increase banks' demand for cash near the end of each quarter.

But money market rates began falling from those peaks partly because corporate tax refunds deposited to commercial banks helped ease liquidity conditions, traders said.

The Ministry of Finance typically hands back large portions of tax refunds to companies around the end of the year. Those payments are transferred to commercial banks in the name of fiscal deposits. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)