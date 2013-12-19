SHANGHAI Dec 19 The People's Bank of China said it has injected funds into the interbank market through short-term liquidity operations (SLO), but did not specify how much, as regulators moved to calm a market panic that has pushed short-term money rates to record highs.

The announcement, posted on the PBOC's official microblog feed on Thursday, followed the extension of trading hours from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (0830-0900 GMT) in the interbank market, after the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate nearly crossed 10 percent at one point in intraday trade, its highest quoted rate since a cash crunch in late June.

The one-year IRS based on the seven-day repo rose more than 4 percent to close at 4.97 percent, a historic high.

The rate rise followed a decision by the central bank to abstain from open market operations for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday morning, even after rates shot up Wednesday as traders scrambled for cash.

SLOs are usually conducted behind closed doors with individual banks who are short on funds.

The announcement did not say which bank or banks received the funds injected, how much was injected, or when.

Traders said earlier in the day they heard an SLO had been conducted with a major state-owned bank on Wednesday, but were unable to confirm.

