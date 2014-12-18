SHANGHAI Dec 18 China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement rate rose over 4 percent for the first time since July on a weighted average basis, showing increasing pressure on liquidity as the year winds down.

The move comes after the central bank abstained from open market operations on Thursday, neither injecting nor draining funds for the week.

The end of the year can typically see short-term pressure on liquidity as banks and corporates escrow funds to pay taxes, polish balance sheets and meet regulatory ratios, and traders say customers are also hoarding cash to participate in upcoming new listings on China's rallying stock market.

