SHANGHAI Nov 24 China's benchmark interest rate swap lost 28 basis points on Monday after the central bank surprisingly cut loan interest rates late Friday.

The five-year IRS contract was quoted at 3.04 percent on Monday, down sharply from 3.32 percent at Friday's close.

Other benchmark money rates and bond yields also declined during the morning session as investors look to lower costs for credit going forward. (Reporting by Shanghai bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)