SHANGHAI, July 10 The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Friday that domestic brokerages have issued 91.4 billion yuan ($14.7 billion) in short-term bonds at average yields of 5.35 pct to support stock market investments.

The brokerages have registered to issue a total of 146.4 billion yuan, and have already completed 27 auctions, in compliance with instructions from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to expand investment into the stock market to help stabilise indexes, the exchange said in an online statement. China's stock markets slid sharply in mid-June.

The decision to allow brokerages to issue bonds, in addition to using their own capital, helps them expand financing channels and maintain liquidity.

($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)