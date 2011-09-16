* Banks poised for cash calls before Oct. 1-7 holiday

By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 China's money market rates were steady on Friday morning, but were expected to rise next week because of forthcoming cash calls amid already tight market liquidity, traders said.

There will be a big cash call ahead of the week-long National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7 -- a time Chinese typically withdraw savings from banks to spend on tourism and other leisure activities.

In addition, banks will need cash to meet regulatory requirements, including loan-to-deposit ratios, at the end of the quarter. Liquidity has been tight in recent weeks after the People's Bank of China widened the base for banks to pay reserve requirements.

"It's not difficult to borrow money today, but you cannot get it at low levels," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "There are strong expectations that liquidity will tighten further next week."

The benchmark weighted average seven-day government bond repurchase rate inched lower to 3.3249 percent by midday from Thursday's close of 3.3322 percent, while the shortest one-day repo rate edged up to 3.2016 percent from 3.1991 percent.

China's interest rate swaps were also little changed on Friday morning, with their curve continuing a recent inversion amid expectations that tight liquidity would keep short-term funding costs at high levels in the medium term.

The one-year IRS inched down 1 basis point to 4.15 percent, the benchmark five-year IRS slipped 1 bp to 3.74 percent and the 10-year IRS remained unchanged at 3.80 percent.

The one-year IRS continued to imply investors expected average short-term funding costs in China's money market to remain above 4 percent over the next year.

The IRS curve has remained inverted since Aug. 26, after Reuters reported that the PBOC would widen the base for calculating bank reserve requirements by including their margin deposits.

That would pull about 900 billion yuan from the market, with the drain to came gradually. Small banks are paying their first batch of extra reserves on Thursday while major banks paid their first batch last week.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3249 3.3322 - 0.73 7-day SHIBOR 3.3202 3.3433 - 2.31 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.39 yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)