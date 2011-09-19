* Sinohydro to launch a $2.7 bln IPO this week

* Worries over end-quarter and pre-holiday liquidity condition

* Benchmark seven-day repo rate rise 24 bps to 3.56 percent

By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Sept 19 China's money market rates rose on Monday on concerns that a $2.7 billion IPO by Sinohydro Group, due to be launched this week, would tighten liquidity conditions ahead of the quarter-end.

The builder of Three Gorges Dam confirmed a Reuters story that it would start its roadshow for the IPO, which could become the biggest initial public offering on the mainland market so far this year, later this week.

Dealers said the IPO added to concerns over tighter liquidity ahead of the end-quarter when banks need to set aside cash to meet regulatory requirements, including loan-to-deposit ratios.

"The liquidity is not that tight for now, but these will affect sentiment," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen. "We also think the repo rate will continue to rise till month-end."

In addition, there will likely be a big cash call ahead of the week-long National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7 -- a time Chinese typically withdraw savings from banks to spend on tourism and other leisure activities.

The benchmark weighted average seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose to 3.5600 percent by midday from Friday's close of 3.3186 percent, while the shortest one-day repo rate rallied to 3.4842 percent from 3.1937 percent.

China's interest rate swaps curve continued a recent inversion amid expectations that tight liquidity would keep short-term funding costs at high levels in the medium term.

The one-year IRS rose 5 basis point to 4.21 percent, the benchmark five-year IRS slipped 4 bps to 3.74 percent and the 10-year IRS fell 9 bps at 3.69 percent.

The one-year IRS continued to imply investors expected average short-term funding costs in China's money market to remain above 4 percent over the next year.

The IRS curve has remained inverted since Aug. 26, after Reuters reported that the PBOC would widen the base for calculating bank reserve requirements by including their margin deposits, which would pull about 900 billion yuan from the market.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5600 3.3186 + 24.14 7-day SHIBOR 3.5500 3.3202 + 22.98 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.39 yuan)