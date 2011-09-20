* Investors fret over quarter-end, pre-holiday liquidity

By Chen Yixin and Jason Subler

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China's money market rates jumped on Tuesday as investors remained cautious over quarter-end and pre-holiday cash demand, while some big banks have started preparing funds for the second round phasing in of a widened required reserve base.

China last month widened the base for calculating bank reserve requirements by ordering banks to include margin deposits. The second round of implementation of the new rules comes on Oct. 5.

Dealers said they expected the money rate to continue to rise gradually, to around 4.5 percent by month-end, but that a sharp rise was unlikely as they were already working to prepare enough funds.

"Everyone needs cash, which has prompted us to remain cautious," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "But we don't think it will rise sharply as the market is not lacking money for now."

Dealers said the initial public offering of Sinohydro Group was also a reason for the repo rate rise.

The $2.7 billion IPO by Sinohydro Group, which could become the biggest for the mainland market so far this year, is due to be launched this week.

Dealers said the IPO added to liquidity concerns ahead of the end of the quarter, when banks need to set aside cash to meet regulatory requirements, including loan-to-deposit ratios.

The benchmark weighted average seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose to 3.9918 percent by midday from Friday's close of 3.5726 percent, while the shortest one-day repo rate rallied to 3.8048 percent from 3.4732 percent.

China's interest rate swaps curve continued a recent inversion amid expectations that tighter liquidity will keep short-term funding costs at high levels in the medium term.

The one-year IRS dropped 1 basis point to 4.18 percent, the benchmark five-year IRS remained unchanged at 3.74 percent and the 10-year IRS fell 5 bps at 3.74 percent.

The one-year IRS continued to imply investors expected average short-term funding costs in China's money market to remain above 4 percent over the next year.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9918 3.5726 + 41.92 7-day SHIBOR 3.9933 3.5500 + 44.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

