* Benchmark seven-day repo rate up 9 bps, above 4 pct

* Mkt players expect repo rates to rise gradually until mth-end

* IRS curve still inverted

By Chen Yixin and Jason Subler

SHANGHAI, Sept 21 China's main seven-day repo rate edged higher on Wednesday on lingering worries over quarter-end cash demand, especially ahead of a week-long holiday, with expectations of a further rise by this end of month.

Dealers said the central bank's 80 billion yuan ($12.5 billion) in seven-day repos that matured on Tuesday and 30 billion yuan in three-month finance ministry deposits that matured on Tuesday had improved market liquidity somewhat, but lingering worries about quarter-end and pre-holiday liquidity kept the market cautious.

"Liquidity is okay for now, but the month-end cash demand will not disappear. We cannot relax for now -- the rate still hovers around a high level," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

But he also said the repo rates had little potential to rise sharply as market players expected the People's Bank of China could inject funds this week through open market operations, the tenth weekly injection.

"A recent series of open market measures by the central bank shows that it intends to make liquidity not so tight before the holiday," the dealer said.

The benchmark weighted average seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose to 4.0829 percent by midday from Monday's close of 3.9929 percent, while the shortest one-day repo rate fell slightly to 3.7451 percent from 3.8028 percent.

China's interest rate swaps curve continued a recent inversion. While the one-year IRS fell 3 basis point to 4.12 percent, the benchmark five-year IRS dropped to 3.71 percent.

The one-year IRS continued to imply investors expected average short-term funding costs in China's money market to remain above 4 percent over the next year.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.0829 3.9929 + 9.00 7-day SHIBOR 4.0790 3.9933 + 8.57 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.38 yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)