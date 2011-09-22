* Central bank injects 48 billion yuan in market this week

* But worries over month-end cash call still linger

* Seven-day repo rate falls to 3.9242 pct

* IRS rates fall after CDB auction, relatively loose liquidity

By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 China's money market rate edged lower on Thursday as liquidity conditions improved after the People's Bank of China skipped to drain money via repos, setting it on course to inject funds for the 10th straight week.

The PBOC conducted mild open market operations on Thursday by selling 1 billion yuan ($157 million) in three-month bills and skipping 91-day bond repurchase agreements. ]

The central bank is on course to inject a net 48 billion yuan into the market this week.

"Money is relatively ample, but rates still hover around high level as we are still worried over month-end cash demand," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

Banks will need cash to meet regulatory requirements, including loan-to-deposit ratios, at the end of the quarter.

The benchmark weighted average seven-day government bond repurchase rate fell slightly to 3.9242 percent by midday from Wednesday's close of 4.0850 percent, while the shortest one-day repo rate fell to 3.5120 percent from 3.7393 percent.

China's interest rate swaps fell on Thursday as seven-year China Development Bank bond auction yield came in at slightly lower end of market expectations amid relatively loose liquidity.

But the IRS curve continued its inversion as market players expected tight liquidity would keep short-term funding costs at high levels in the medium term.

One-year IRS fell 15 basis point to 3.98 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS dropped 6 bps to 3.67 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9242 4.0850 - 16.08 7-day SHIBOR 3.9025 4.0790 - 17.65 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.382 Chinese Yuan)