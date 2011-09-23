* Sinohydro could freeze 500 bln yuan from market next week

* Seven-day repo rate falls to 4.1263 pct

* Other repo rates fall due to relatively ample liquidity

* One-year IRS rates fall on worries over global economy

By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 China's benchmark money market rate, the seven-day repo, edged up on Friday on worries over a large upcoming IPO by Sinohydro Group and potential demand for cash to meet quarter-end regulatory requirements.

The initial public offering by Sinohydro, the builder of the Three Gorges Dam, to raise up $2.7 billion could freeze around 500 billion yuan ($78.3 billion) in subscriptions from institutional investors, traders say. The money will be freed and return to the system on Sept. 29.

In contrast, other repo rates fell slightly, with the one-day repo rate and 14-day repo rate slipping 20 basis points and 12 bps respectively.

"Money condition is not very tight in the market," said a dealer at a state-owned commercial bank in Shanghai.

"But the seven-day (repo) will mature next week, which falls on quarter-end and as the Sinohydro IPO," he said, adding that the rise in the rate was due to precautionary measures from investors.

Liquidity often tightens at the end of the quarter as banks rush to meet requirements such as loan-to-deposit ratios.

The benchmark weighted average seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose slightly to 4.1263 percent by midday from Thursday's close of 3.9250 percent, down 20 bps.

China's benchmark one-year interest rate swaps fell on worries over the health of major economies from the United States to Europe.

One-year IRS fell 9 basis point to 3.87 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS edged up 1 bps to 3.65 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.1263 3.9250 + 20.13 7-day SHIBOR 4.1633 3.9025 + 26.08 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.38 Yuan)