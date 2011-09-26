* One-year IRS drops 11 bps, five-year falls 4 bps

* One-, five-IRS negative spread decreases to 17 bps

* Seven-day repo rate at high level but drops 27 bps

* PBOC expected to inject money into market

* Sinohydro cuts size of its equity IPO by 15 pct

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 China's interest rate swaps fell across the board on Monday as increasing signs of a weak global economy, mainly driven by the euro debt crisis, will likely keep the central bank from further tightening monetary policy at least for now, traders said.

The IRS curve stayed inverted even though its steepness eased, as investors believe high inflation means the People's Bank of China is not likely to loosen liquidity control, thus keeping costs of short-term funding at high levels, they said.

"Market conditions appear to be quite clear cut, with no further policy tightening in sight while the PBOC continues to keep liquidity conditions tight," said a trader at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"Trading has also begun thinning as the long holiday approaches next week."

Chinese financial markets will be closed all next week for the National Day holiday.

On Monday, one-year IRS dropped 11 basis points to 3.76 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS fell 4 bps to 3.59 percent and 10-year IRS also lost 4 bps to 3.64 percent.

There remained a 17-bp negative spread between the one-year and five-year IRS, although that was down from a negative spread of 24 bps at the close on Friday.

One-year and five-year IRS have been inverted since late August, with their negative spread hitting a record high of 55 bps on Sept. 6, battered by lingering worries over tight liquidity conditions in the money market.

The seven-day government bond repurchase rate remained at a high level of 3.8500 percent at midday on Monday, although it was down from 4.1226 percent at the close on Friday.

Traders said the fall in the benchmark money market rate reflected expectations that the PBOC would continue to inject money into the market this week via mild open market operations to help ease a temporary squeeze caused partly by a mega equity initial public offering.

Another boost is that Sinohydro, the builder of the Three Gorges Dam which is launching the IPO this month, has announced it will cut the size of the offer by about 15 percent to take into consideration weak market conditions.

The PBOC launched a new cycle of monetary tightening last October as China's inflation lingered near a three-year high.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8500 4.1226 - 27.26 7-day SHIBOR 3.8100 4.1633 - 35.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.385 Yuan)