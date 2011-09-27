* Seven-day repo rate jumps 90 bps to 4.6859 pct

* Liquidity tightness may ease late this week

* PBOC expected to inject money into market this week

* IRS implies no policy tightening in near term

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 China's money market rates jumped on Tuesday as retail investors began subscribing into an equity initial public offering by Sinohydro Group, the country's largest IPO so far this year, traders said.

Some analysts estimated that Sinohydro's IPO would attract 500 billion yuan ($78 billion) or even more in subscription funds due to traditionally strong interest in new offers among retail investors. Chinese IPOs typically surge on their listing debut.

Money frozen for Sinohydro's IPO subscription will be freed on Thursday and Friday, meaning tight liquidity conditions in the money market may ease late this week.

To help the market weather the difficulty of cash flow, the People's Bank of China refrained from draining money via government bond repurchase agreements in its regular open market operations on Tuesday.

The PBOC only drained a small 2 billion yuan via a sale of one-year bills, sparking market expectations that the central bank may inject money into the market again this week.

Last week, it injected 48 billion yuan into the market -- the 10th straight week that the central bank injected money to help ease a lingering liquidity squeeze caused by a slew of government monetary tightening steps taken since last October.

"The IPO subscription caused a wave of cash demand today," said a trader at a Chinese stock brokerage in Shanghai.

"Except that funding costs are high, it appears not too difficult to borrow money today, a sign that liquidity conditions may improve later in the week after the subscription is over."

The seven-day repo rate jumped 90 basis points to 4.6859 percent at midday on Tuesday from 3.7867 percent at the close on Monday.

The shortest overnight repo rate surged to 4.0567 percent from 3.0992 percent and the 14-day repo rate rose to 5.0455 percent from 4.4992 percent.

China's interest rate swaps edged up on Tuesday in line with a shortfall of cash in the money market but they remained at low levels and implied no further monetary policy tightening in the near term.

One-year IRS increased 9 bps to 3.81 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS rose 4 bps to 3.62 percent and 10-year IRS added 5 bps to 3.68 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.6859 3.7867 + 89.92 7-day SHIBOR 4.6667 3.8100 + 85.67 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.385 Yuan)