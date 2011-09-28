* 7-day repo rate rises 17 bps but other tenors fall

* Banks need money for holiday, end-quarter requirements

* Liquidity conditions to improve starting Thursday

* IRS stable, implying no policy tightening

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 China's money market rates were mixed on Wednesday morning, with a rise in the benchmark seven-day repo rate being accompanied by falls in other tenors, indicating that a liquidity squeeze in the market may ease soon.

The seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose 17 basis points to 4.8503 percent at midday from 4.6850 percent at the close on Tuesday.

But the shortest overnight repo rate fell to 3.9954 percent from 4.0540 percent and the 14-day repo rate dropped to 4.9968 percent from 5.0186 percent.

"People just needed money ahead of the holiday next week and to meet end-quarter requirements," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"Seven-day funds met the demand while other tenors indicated liquidity was in the process of an improvement."

There is a big cash call ahead of the week-long National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7 -- a time Chinese typically withdraw their savings from banks for tourism and other leisure activities.

And banks also need money to meet regulatory requirements, including loan-to-deposit ratios, at the end of the quarter. Liquidity conditions typically ease right after the winding up of a quarter.

Traders said money supply would begin to improve as soon as on Thursday when part of funds frozen for subscription of Sinohydro's equity initial public offering would be freed.

Sinohydro, the builder of the Three Gorges Dam, the world's biggest hydro-electric project, took retail subscription for its Shanghai IPO on Tuesday, with some analysts estimating 500 billion yuan ($78 billion) or even more in subscription funds would be frozen. All money would be returned by Friday.

China's interest rate swaps were stable at midday on Wednesday, remaining at low levels and implying no further government monetary policy tightening in the near term.

One-year IRS inched up 1 bp to 3.83 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was unchanged at 3.67 percent and 10-year IRS remained flat at 3.72 percent.

China launched a new cycle of monetary tightening last October as inflation jumped amid signs of an economic overheating.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.8503 4.6850 + 16.53 7-day SHIBOR 4.8100 4.6667 + 14.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.385 Yuan)