* Official paper sees no further tightening in liquidity

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls but still above 4 pct

* Market expects rates to ease further this week

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 China's interest rate swaps fell on Monday as liquidity in the market improved at the beginning of the month and traders expected no further policy tightening in the near term.

The China Securities Journal said in an editorial that the government was not likely to further tighten monetary policy, partly because its tightening steps since last October have achieved their goals.

But the IRS curve stayed inverted as investors believe stubbornly high inflation means the People's Bank of China is not likely to loosen control on liquidity, thus keeping costs of short-term funding at high levels, dealer said.

"No further tightening policy doesn't mean the central bank will loosen liquidity much. We can see the repo rates still hovering around high levels," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai.

One-year IRS fell 5 basis points to 3.65 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was down 1 bps at 3.52 percent and 10-year IRS dropped 25 bps to 3.47 percent.

The benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate stayed above 4 percent at 4.4338 percent, even though it dropped around 40 basis points.

However, market players widely expect that money market rates had the potential to fall further as a large amount of central bank bills and repos are set to mature this week.

A total of 287 billion yuan in central bank bills and repos are due to mature this week.

Indeed, the shortest overnight repo rate had fallen back to its normal trading range at 3.8290 percent, while the 14-day repo rate dropped to 4.4862 percent from 4.8459 percent.

The market was closed last week for the National Day holiday.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.4338 4.8058 - 37.20 7-day SHIBOR 4.4283 5.0025 - 57.42 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)