* Worries over liquidity tightening keep market cautious

* Central bank drains 90 billion yuan via open market

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls but still above 4 pct

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 China's money market rates fell on Tuesday as liquidity continued to improve, but traders said there was still a certain amount of concern over money supply.

"Worries over liquidity tightening are still a problem for us so the money rate will not fall much for now," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate was at 4.2035 percent, down from Monday's 4.4388 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate has fallen back to its normal trading range at 3.4525 percent, while the 14-day repo rate dropped to 4.4401 percent from 4.4822 percent.

On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China drained a total of 90 billion yuan ($14.2 billion) via seven-day and 28-day bond repurchase agreements.

Dealers do not expect the large amount of repos to hurt market liquidity and said the central bank intended to use more flexible shorter tenors of repos to manage liquidity.

Interest rate swaps rose in a technical rebound, with one-year IRS edging up 1 basis point to 3.65 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was up 14 bps at 3.65 percent and 10-year IRS climbed 9 bps to 3.65 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.2035 4.4388 - 23.53 7-day SHIBOR 4.1975 4.4283 - 23.08 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan)