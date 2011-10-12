* Expectations of no further tightening dampens IRS rates

* Inflation data due on Friday keeps market cautious

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls 86 bps to 3.3435 pct

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 12 China's interest rate swaps fell on Wednesday as dealers cited ample liquidity in the market and expectations of no imminent policy tightening as domestic economic growth slows.

Persisent concerns about high inflation ahead of the release of September's consumer price index data due on Friday were also keeping sentiment cautious, dealers said.

"Ample money pushed down the rate," said a dealer at an Asian Bank in Shanghai. "But we are still concerned about inflation data this week."

Annual inflation in September may have slowed a tad to 6.1 percent from 6.2 percent in August, but is still close to a three-year high of 6.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

One-year IRS fell 11 basis points to 3.50 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was down 7 bps at 3.49 percent and 10-year IRS declined 12 bps to 3.64 percent.

The IRS curve may soon reverse its inverted pattern which had formed around the end of August.

Money market rates dropped on Wednesday as liquidity continued to improve while the key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate fell 85.98 basis points to 3.3435 percent, down sharply from Tuesday's 4.4388 percent.

"Now that liquidity is good, there is no need to push up the rate," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The shortest overnight repo rate was at 3.0041 percent, while the 14-day repo rate dropped to 3.9546 percent from 4.4338 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3435 4.2033 - 85.98 7-day SHIBOR 3.3158 4.4283 - 88.17 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan)