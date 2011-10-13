* Central bank injects 130 bln yuan, 12th week of fund injection

* Trade data shows domestic economic growth cooling

* Analyst says China signalling beginning of targeted policy easing

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls 19 bps to 3.1539 pct

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 China's money market rate fell on Thursday after the People's Bank of China injected funds into the financial system through its open market operations, adding funds to the system for the 12th straight week to help alleviate tight conditions.

China's central bank injected a net 130 billion yuan into the market this week, the biggest injection since early July.

"Now the market is really quiet and money is also very ample, especially after the central bank's injection," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. "And we still think the rate will continue to fall gradually."

Dealers said a slowdown in domestic economic growth showed no imminent policy changes in the near term, which kept the money rate hovering around low levels.

Indeed, China's trade surplus narrowed in September for a second straight month as growth of both exports and imports pulled back, reflecting global economic weakness and domestic cooling.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in a cabinet meeting late on Wednesday that small banks will continue to implement "relatively" low reserve requirement ratios (RRR) compared with big banks.

Qu Hongbin, Co-Head of Asian Economics Research, said in a research report that it signalled the beginning of targeted policy easing to strike a balance between inflation and growth. However, they don't expect this to turn into a full-blown easing any time soon.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate fell 18.88 basis points to 3.1537 percent, down sharply from Wednesday's 3.3425 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was at 2.9749 percent, while the 14-day repo rate dropped to 3.4270 percent from 3.9528 percent.

Interest rate swaps fell on Thursday, returning to normal after a period of inversion due to ample liquidity in the market.

One-year IRS fell 2 basis points to 3.5300 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was down 3 bps at 3.5400 percent and 10-year IRS declined 13 bps to 3.4900 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1537 3.3425 - 18.88 7-day SHIBOR 3.1517 3.3158 - 16.41 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan)