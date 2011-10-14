* Inflation data at 6.1 pct, lower than August 6.2 pct

* Analysts expect policy pause

* Open market operation, payment of RRR limit falls in money rate

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls 19 bps to 3.1539 pct

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 China's money market rate was little changed on Friday with expectation of ample liquidity and no immediate policy changes after China released key inflation data, which indicated the government could halt tightening policies for now.

China's annual consumer price inflation cooled slightly to 6.1 percent as expected in September from 6.2 percent in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

With inflation still close to the three-year peak of 6.5 percent hit in July, few analysts believe China will soon ease policy, barring a marked deterioration in Europe's debt woes.

"As the CPI data is within market expectations, at least, monetary policy will not tighten for now," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

He said the central bank could use open market operations to balance liquidity and help meet regular bank reserve requirement demands, which could limit the fall in the money rate.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose 1.04 basis points to 3.1464 percent, up slightly from Thursday's 3.1360 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was at 2.8978 percent, while the 14-day repo rate climbed to 3.9723 percent from 3.4212 percent.

Interest rate swaps continued to fall on Friday, while one-year IRS fell 3 basis points to 3.4400 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was down 3 bps at 3.5000 percent and 10-year IRS declined 3 bps to 3.5500 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1464 3.1360 + 1.04 7-day SHIBOR 3.1475 3.1517 - 0.42 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan)