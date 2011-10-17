* 7-day repo rate rise 20 bps on cash call of RRR payments

* Dealers expect money rates will fall back after payments

* Market keeps eye on open market operations

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 China's main money market rate, the seven-day repo, rose on Monday as banks sought funds to meet payments for bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR), dealers said.

But a steady decline in the overnight and 14-day government bond repurchase rate underlined ample market liquidity and expectations of no further fresh steps to cool the money market as China's economy slows.

"The payment does not have a very big impact on market liquidity," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen. "After that, the money rate still has potential to fall in the coming days."

Dealers said the market was watching whether the central bank would continue to inject funds into the market via its open market operations. It has conducted a net injection of funds for 12 straight weeks up to last week.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose 20.42 basis points to 3.3483 percent compared with Friday's 3.1441 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate fell slightly to 2.8197 percent, while the 14-day repo rate fell to 3.7378 percent from 3.9530 percent.

Interest rate swaps were mixed on Monday, while one-year IRS was flat at 3.4000 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was down 1 bp at 3.5000 percent and 10-year IRS declined 12 bps to 3.4400 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3483 3.1441 + 20.42 7-day SHIBOR 3.3400 3.1475 + 19.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.38 Yuan)