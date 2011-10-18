* PBOC soaks up 100 bln yuan via repo and bills

* Drains 1 bln yuan from market so far this week

* 7-day repo rate rises 13 bps to 3.4764

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 China's money market rates rose on Tuesday in cautious trade as the People's Bank of China started to drain funds from the system via its regular open market operations this week.

China's central bank drained a total of 90 billion yuan ($14.1 billion) from the money markets through 28-day and seven-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday.

With a total of 99 billion yuan in bills and repos maturing this week against the central bank soaking up 100 billion yuan via repos and bill sales on Tuesday, it has drained 1 billion yuan from the market so far this week. The PBOC has injected money every week over the past 12 weeks.

"The rise in the repo rate is not very sharp, meaning the market is not lacking money. They are just cautious because of the fund drain," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

China's central bank also auctioned 10 billion yuan of one-year bills in its open market on Tuesday at a yield of 3.5840 percent, unchanged from last week and within market expectations.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose 12.89 basis points to 3.4764 percent, compared with Monday's 3.3475 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was up slightly at 2.8393 percent, while the 14-day repo rate rose to 3.8768 percent from 3.7226 percent.

Interest rate swaps eased on Tuesday, while the one-year IRS dropped to 3.4200 percent from 3.4300 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was down 3 bps at 3.5000 percent and 10-year IRS also declined 3 bps to 3.5500 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4764 3.4764 + 12.89 7-day SHIBOR 3.4933 3.3400 + 15.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.38 Yuan)