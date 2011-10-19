* Dealers report abundant liquidity in market

* Market players expect no policy changes for now

* 7-day repo rate falls 11 bps to 3.3632

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 China's main money market rate fell on Wednesday as dealers reported an abundance of liquidity in the system and expectations of no immediate policy tightening for now.

Dealers expect the central bank not to tighten liquidity for now as domestic economic growth slows.

The market will keep a close eye on open market operations to gauge if the central bank will drain a huge amount of funds to control liquidity, they said.

"There is no reason for a rise in rates. Money is ample and there is no expectation of policy changes," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "But for now, open market operations could provide important clues on potential tightening moves."

With a total of 99 billion yuan in bills and repos maturing this week against the central bank soaking up 100 billion yuan via repos and bill sales on Tuesday, it has drained 1 billion yuan from the market so far this week. The PBOC has injected money every week over the past 12 weeks.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate was down 11.20 basis points at 3.3632 percent, compared with Tuesday's 3.4752 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was up slightly at 2.9049 percent, while the 14-day repo rate declined to 3.4900 percent from 3.8877 percent.

Interest rate swaps were mixed on Wednesday. The one-year IRS was flat at 3.4200 percent while the benchmark five-year IRS picked up 1 bp to 3.4900 percent and 10-year IRS dropped 9 bps to 3.4400 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3632 3.4752 - 11.20 7-day SHIBOR 3.3517 3.4933 - 14.16 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.38 Yuan)