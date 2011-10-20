* Central bank drains 22 bln yuan from market

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China's main money market rate rose on Thursday after the People's Bank of China drained funds from the system, but dealers said there was still ample liquidity in the market.

"Money is quite ample. Most of us are lending money," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 22 billion yuan ($3.5 billion) from the banking system through its regular open market operations this week, ending 12 successive weeks of fund injections, according to Reuters calculations.

Earlier, the PBOC let the yield of three-year bills slip unexpectedly at auction, the first time it has lowered that yield since July last year.

But market players said they were not immediately clear about the implications, although some suggested that the People's Bank of China might want to test waters for easing of monetary policy in future but not for now.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose 9.58 basis points to 3.4625 percent, compared with Wednesday's 3.3667 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was up slightly at 3.0200 percent, while the 14-day repo rate climbed to 4.0158 percent from 3.4896 percent.

Interest rate swaps were mixed. The one-year IRS was flat at 3.4300 percent but the five-year and 10-year IRS fell after the central bank let the yield of three-year bills fall 1 bp.

The five-year IRS dropped 6 bps to 3.4500 percent and the 10-year IRS eased 12 bps to 3.4400 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4625 3.3667 + 9.58 7-day SHIBOR 3.4575 3.3517 +10.58 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.37 Yuan)