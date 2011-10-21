* Dealers report ample liquidity in system

* Market players take wait-and-see attitude on open market

* 7-day repo rate falls 2.61 bps to 3.4410 pct

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 China's money market rates were little changed on Friday as traders awaited clearer signals for hints on policy direction amid ample liquidity in the financial system.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate was down 2.61 basis points at 3.4410 percent, compared with Thursday's 3.4671 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was up slightly at 3.0785 percent, while the 14-day repo rate climbed to 3.9897 percent from 3.9598 percent.

"Before the month-end, the (seven-day) rate should move around the normal range between 3-4 percent," said a dealer at a Chinese Bank in Shanghai.

Dealers said they were waiting for a clear signal on whether the central bank would use open market operations to control liquidity or depend on other tightening measures.

Interest rate swaps were flat to slightly firmer on Friday.

While the one-year IRS was flat at 3.4400 percent, the benchmark five-year IRS gained 1 bps to 3.5000 percent and 10-year IRS picked up 4 bps to 3.4500 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4410 3.4671 - 2.61 7-day SHIBOR 3.4342 3.4575 - 2.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.38 Yuan)