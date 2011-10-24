* Market has factored in hopes of more liquidity in Q4

* One-year IRS has recently fallen sharply

* Further IRS moves to occur only on policy changes

* Benchmark money market rates slip on more cash flow

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 24 China's main interest rate swaps were flat on Monday after a recent steep fall in one-year IRS caused the curve to normalise after a six-week inversion, signalling that the market has factored in expectations of an improvement in liquidity.

One-year IRS were quoted at 3.4600 percent at midday, the benchmark five-year IRS at 3.5400 percent and 10-year IRS at 3.5900 percent.

One-year IRS have fallen from 3.7 percent at the end of September while five- and 10-year remained largely unchanged, allowing the IRS curve to reverse a six-week inversion from late August to the middle of October.

Many market watchers expect the People's Bank of China to begin to loosen its tight liquidity policy by year-end as China's economic growth slows, while hopes run high that inflation has peaked.

However, HSBC's China Flash PMI published on Monday showed China's manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October, snapping a three-month contraction and underscoring the resilience of the world's second-largest economy backed by robust domestic demand.

Traders expected IRS would move narrowly in the near term.

"Market expects the PBOC to begin a relaxed policy stance as early as this quarter, starting from loosening liquidity curbs," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"But there are actually still some uncertainties surrounding whether the central bank will actually do this," he said. "As the one-year IRS has also dropped quite a lot, I see little potential for it to fall sharply again in the future."

In the money market, the benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate fell 3.94 basis points to 3.4061 percent from 3.4455 percent at Friday's close.

Traders said there was a large number of bonds maturing recently, which helped smooth money market cash flow. The shortest overnight repo rate edged down to 3.0734 percent from 3.0780 percent.

But October is a month when many companies pay their quarterly income tax for the third quarter and cash demand has kept money market rates from falling too sharply, they said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4061 3.4455 - 3.94 7-day SHIBOR 3.4033 3.4342 - 3.09 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.38 Yuan)