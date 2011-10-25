* PBOC conducts large-scale open market operations

* Seven-day repo business shifts money to next week

* Some IRS investors appear to be worried over policy

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate jumps 60 bps on tax payment

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 China's interest rate swaps rose across the curve on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China conducted larger-than-expected open market operations, sparking worries by some investors that the government's monetary policy may not be heading for a gradual easing as quickly as the market expects.

Benchmark five-year IRS rose 5 basis points to 3.6300 percent at midday, while one-year IRS gained 7 bps to 3.5800 percent and 10-year IRS added 16 bps at 3.6900 percent.

The PBOC drained a combined 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) from the money market via 28-day and seven-day government bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday on top of a sale of 19 billion yuan in one-year bills.

The large-scale operations, compared with 101 billion yuan in maturing PBOC bills and repos this week, meant the central bank is already poised to conduct a net drain of money from the market this week, while it will conduct another regular weekly operation on Thursday.

Many market watchers expect the PBOC to begin to loosen its tight liquidity policy by the year-end as China's economic growth slows, while hopes run high that inflation has peaked.

"Some investors appeared to be worried about the signal the PBOC sent via net drain of money from the market this week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"But I think they might have over-reacted as the bulk of the PBOC's repo business was in seven days."

By seven-day repos, the PBOC was actually moving some short-term funds to next week, when a small amount of maturing bills, at 52 billion yuan, without maturing repos, meant the market could be short of cash that week, traders said.

"Tuesday's operations were more a management of short-term funds than an aim to drain money," said an Asian bank trader.

Traders said IRS should have little room to rise sharply in the near term and possibly to fall back soon if the PBOC conducted mild open market operations on Thursday.

In the money market, the benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate jumped 60 basis points to 4.0081 percent from 3.4120 percent at Monday's close.

October is a month when many companies pay their quarterly income tax for the third quarter. Some banks are also preparing cash to meet month-end regulatory requirement for the loan-to-deposit ratio, traders said.

However, there are a large number of bonds maturing this week, and regulators are also selling 60 billion yuan in finance ministry deposits. This money supply will help further cushion steep rises in the seven-day repo rate, traders said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.0081 3.4120 + 59.61 7-day SHIBOR 3.9900 3.4033 + 58.67 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)