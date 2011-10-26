* Premier Wen Jiabao pledges keeping proper credit growth

* Sign that government may relax credit controls soon

* Rate cuts seen coming later, possibly in Q1 2012

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate rises amid big cash call

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 China's interest rate swaps curve inverted slightly on Wednesday, with long-term IRS falling, after Premier Wen Jiabao pledged that the government would fine-tune economic policy and maintain appropriate credit growth.

Many market watchers expect the government to begin loosening tight liquidity policy in the fourth quarter as China's economic growth slows, while hopes are running high that inflation has peaked.

The People's Bank of China has refrained from raising official interest rates since July after five increases since last October in a new cycle of government monetary tightening.

Premier Wen, during a visit to the northern port city of Tianjin, said that China needs to maintain policy flexibility and respond to new economic trends in a timely manner.

Traders interpreted Wen's comments as a clear sign that the government might soon relax credit controls in place since last October, although they believe cuts in official rates might occur at a later date, say in the first quarter of next year.

"It now appears that relaxation of credit controls may come sooner than many market players expect," said a trader at a major Chinese brokerage in Shanghai. "Looking into the future, investors have become more willing to offset longer-term IRS."

Benchmark five-year IRS dropped 7 basis points to 3.58 percent at midday while 10-year IRS fell 17 bps to 3.53 percent.

But one-year IRS , hit by a temporary shortfall of liquidity in the money market, edged up 2 bps to 3.60 percent.

THREE-YEAR PBOC BILL SALE TO SUSPEND

In a move that may signal the central bank is also considering a relaxation of credit controls, the PBOC did not ask banks to report their demand for three-year bills typically to be issued on Thursday.

The expected suspension of the sale of medium-term bills will allow the PBOC to focus on shorter-term bills, such as those maturing in three months, that can in turn inject money into the market quickly if needed, traders said.

In the money market, the benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose 10 basis points to 4.1031 percent from 4.0030 percent at Tuesday's close.

October is a month when many companies pay their quarterly income tax for the third quarter. Some banks are also preparing cash to meet month-end regulatory requirements for the loan-to-deposit ratio, traders said.

But there are a large number of bonds maturing this week, helping to cushion rises in money market rates, trader said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.1031 4.0030 + 10.01 7-day SHIBOR 4.0917 3.9900 + 10.17 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)