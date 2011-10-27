* Firms pay 3rd-quarter tax; banks see month-end cash call

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 China's interest rate swaps curve inverted on Thursday for the second day as a shortfall of liquidity in the money market kept the short end of the curve at a high level.

One-year IRS rose 4 bps to 3.63 percent, topping benchmark five-year IRS , which edged up 1 bp to 3.62 percent, while 10-year IRS dropped 4 bps to 3.57 percent.

October is a month when many companies pay their quarterly income tax for the third quarter. Some banks are also preparing cash to meet month-end regulatory requirements for the loan-to-deposit ratio, traders said.

"Liquidity is tight for now, but I think it will return to normal late next week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "IRS inversion won't last long."

In addition to liquidity conditions, traders said the long end of the IRS curve fell because Premier Wen Jiabao pledged on Tuesday that the government would fine-tune economic policy and maintain appropriate credit growth.

Many market watchers expect the government to begin loosening tight liquidity policy in the fourth quarter as China's economic growth slows, while hopes are running high that inflation has peaked.

Traders interpreted Wen's comments as a clear sign that the government might soon relax credit controls in place since last October, although they believe cuts in official rates might occur at a later date, say in the first quarter of next year.

In the money market, the benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate jumped 43 basis points to 4.5396 percent from 4.1079 percent at Wednesday's close.

Amid the liquidity crunch, the People's Bank of China refrained from conducting repo business and drained a minor 1 billion yuan ($157 million) from the market in its regular open market operations on Thursday.

The PBOC is set to drain a net 19 billion yuan from the market this week but much of the drain came from seven-day repo business done on Tuesday, meaning the central bank was moving some short-term funds to next week, when only a small amount of maturing bills might cause a cash shortage, traders said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.5396 4.1079 + 43.17 7-day SHIBOR 4.5417 4.0917 + 45.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)