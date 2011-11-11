* Market expects further ample liquidity in market

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 China's key money market rate was little changed on Friday after dealers cited ample liquidity and expectations the authorities would selectively loosen their grip on money supply.

Dealers said the People's Bank of China could continue to inject money via open market operation in coming weeks, so the rate could hover around recent levels.

"The central bank has sent a strong signal over recent weeks that it will keep liquidity relatively ample, so the market has become quite positive about money supply," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The PBOC conducted a net injection of 163 billion yuan ($25.7 billion) into the banking system through its regular open market operations these two weeks.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate edged up 2.33 basis points to 3.5041 percent, compared with Thursday's 3.4808 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was down at 2.8367 percent, while the 14-day repo rate dipped a bit to 3.6713 percent from 3.6742 percent.

China's short-term one-year interest rate swaps rose slightly on a technical rebound after it hit a one-year high on Thursday. It rose 3 basis points to 2.9300 percent.

The benchmark five-year IRS rose 5 bps to 3.1300 percent from Thursday's 3.0800 percent, while the 10-year IRS inched up to 3.2500 percent from Thursday's 3.0300 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5041 3.4808 + 2.33 7-day SHIBOR 3.5000 3.4767 + 2.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.34 Yuan)