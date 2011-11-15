* PBOC issues largest amount of 1-year bills since May

* Allows 1-year bill auction yield to fall sharply

* Monetary policy seen remaining stable in 2011

* Onshore-offshore IRS spreads flat on policy consensus

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 China's money market rates stayed stable on Tuesday, with an aggressive central bank money drain offsetting ample liquidity, traders said.

The People's Bank of China auctioned 52 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) of one-year bills on Tuesday, its biggest sale of this tenor since early May to help mop up liquidity, a sign that the central bank may not want to let the benchmark seven-day repo rate fall below 3 percent for now, traders said.

But the central bank let the yield of its one-year bills fall more than expected at auction in open market operations to bridge the gap between the primary and secondary market.

The bills were sold at a yield of 3.4875 percent, down sharply from last week's 3.5733 percent.

"There is lot of money, which pushed the yield of central bank bills sharply lower recently, creating a nearly 20 basis-point spread in the primary and secondary market before Tuesday's auction," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.

"The central bank just let its auction yield fall to close the gap," she said. "We don't expect the central bank to drastically change its monetary policy, for instance, to cut interest rates, for the rest of this year."

The seven-day government bond repurchase rate was little changed at 3.3012 basis points at midday from 3.3026 percent at the close on Monday, while the overnight repo rate edged higher to 2.9217 bps from 2.9072 percent.

China's interest rate swap spreads in the onshore and offshore markets remained nearly flat as a consensus view builds among investors of both markets that China will gradually loosen monetary policy next year, possibly starting to cut official interest rates in the first half.

The central bank has not raised RRR and interest rates since July, pausing its latest cycle of monetary tightening which began in October last year, as the euro zone debt crisis is threatening global economic growth while China's inflation is easing from a three-year peak reached in July.

Benchmark onshore five-year IRS edged up 3 bps to 3.19 percent by midday but they have slumped nearly 50 basis points since its recent high hit on Oct. 25.

Offshore five-year non-deliverable IRS rose 4 bps, dropping around bps from late October.

Their spread dropped to only 4 bps from 33 bps on Sept. 20, when the offshore market began taking the lead to forecast a gradual loosening of China's monetary policy.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3012 3.3026 - 0.14 7-day SHIBOR 3.2975 3.3067 - 0.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.34 Yuan)