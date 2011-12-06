* Money market liquidity remains ample

* Small rise in repo yields as PBOC drains funds

* Influx of fin ministry deposits will keep conditions loose

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 China's interest rate swaps held steady on Tuesday, as liquidity remained ample following the cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio and traders anticipated a further influx of Ministry of Finance subsidies into commercial bank deposits.

Benchmark five-year interest rate swaps traded at 2.8100 at midday, essentially unchanged from 2.8200 at the market close on Monday.

Bond repurchase rates inched up, however, as the market absorbed the impact of this week's open market operations by the central bank. The weighted average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 7 basis points to 3.3715 at midday. The 14-day repo rate rose 16 bps to 3.5004.

The People's Bank of China drained 50 billion yuan each of bills and repurchase agreements on Tuesday, putting it on pace for a net drain of at least 65 billion yuan from the market this week. But traders said liquidity remains ample, despite the drain.

"It has been quite loose in recent days. Money is easy to borrow. There is lots of money available," said a trader at a bank in east China.

Ministry of Finance subsidies allocated to companies began trickling into commercial banks as deposits in October, but the largest tranche usually enters the system in December. This influx of deposits should help maintain liquidity through the end of this year, said a trader in Shanghai.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3715 3.3027 + 6.88 7-day SHIBOR 3.3942 3.2993 + 9.49 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

