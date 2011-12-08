* Short-term liquidity remains relatively abundant

* But policy uncertainty clouds the medium-term picture

* PBOC funds drain may signal that furhter easing not imminent

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 China's benchmark short-term money market rate held steady on Thursday, as liquidity was relatively abundant, but longer-term rates continued to creep upward, reflecting uncertainty over the direction of monetary policy and availability of funds.

The benchmark seven-day weighted average bond repurchase rate was steady at 3.4657 percent at midday, up 2.19 bps from Tuesday's close.

The overnight repo was unchanged at 2.8741 percent by midday, essentially unchanged since Monday, when the central bank's 50 bps cut in commercial banks' required reserve ratio took effect.

Farther down the curve, however, rates showed the effect of policy uncertainty.

Five-year interest rate swaps reached 2.8900 by mid-afternoon on Thursday, up 7 bps from its low on Dec. 2.

The central bank's open market operations drained a net 101 billion yuan from the banking system this week, the largest net drain since the week of March 28.

This week's large net drain may be a signal from the central bank to warn the market not to overreact to last week's RRR cut, which analysts have widely interpreted as a signal of a decisive shift in monetary policy towards a loosening bias.

China's policymakers and state media have referred to the move as "fine-tuning," in an apparent attempt to temper expectations of a heavy round of new monetary and fiscal stimulus.

One-month repos reached 4.9000 at midday, up 32 bps from their three-week low of 4.5800 on Dec. 2, though still well below their November high (on a weighted average basis) of 5.3940.

"In the near term, banks still have plenty of money to lend, but the outlook for three to six months later is not so clear," said a trader at a state-owned bank in Shanghai.

Next week could see a further net drain by the central bank, the trader said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4657 3.4439 + 2.19 7-day SHIBOR 3.4692 3.3942 + 7.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.