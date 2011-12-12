* Uptick in repo rate reflects hedging against yr-end crunch
* But year-end liquidity should be more plentiful this year
* Fin ministry deposits on pace to exceed last year
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 12 Money market rates rose
slightly in the Chinese interbank market on Monday, reflecting
nervousness about the possibility of a year-end funding squeeze.
The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate
rose 13 basis points to 3.6323 percent.
The benchmark seven-day repo rate rose 1.18
basis points to 3.5357 percent at midday.
Year-end factors affecting liquidity, including corporate
and household cash withdrawals to pay for bonuses and holiday
shopping, can be difficult to predict. On Dec. 13, the seven-day
was at a low level of 2.5807 percent, before shooting up above
the 6 percent barrier on Dec. 29.
The moderate uptick in rates now likely reflects hedging by
traders wary of a repeat of the same trend this year. But
analysts believe this year is unlikely to see a repeat of last
year's spike.
"The period around Spring Festival is generally a period
when liquidity is a bit tight, but we don't expect that this
year will be as severe as last," said an analyst at a
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
Last year's squeeze occurred as normal year-end factors were
piled on top of an ongoing central bank tightening cycle. By
contrast, the central bank recently loosened policy, lowering
the required reserve ratio for large banks on Dec. 5.
Another key difference this year will be finance ministry
subsidies to firms, which deposit them in commercial banks.
Firms generally receive the bulk of such subsidies in December.
Based on the volume of subsidies received so far this month,
subsidies are on pace to reach 1.3 trillion to 1.5 trillion yuan
($204.3-$235.7 billion), compared with only 8.9 trillion yuan in
December last year, the analyst estimated.
But with analysts still divided over whether Chinese
policymakers are fully committed to a shift towards looser
money, the market will be watching this week's open market
operations closely.
A net liquidity injection this week would indicate that the
central bank is determined to avoid a year-end squeeze. But if
the bank follows up last week's net drain of 101 billion yuan
with another drain, money rates could rise, as traders see a
familiar trend unfolding yet again.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.5357 3.5239 + 1.18
7-day SHIBOR 3.5392 3.5308 + 0.16
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3647 Chinese yuan)