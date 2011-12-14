* 7-day repo slides 27 bps

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 China money market rates continued their decline on Wednesday, as expectations of ample liquidity through the year-end prompted banks to lend freely.

The benchmark seven-day repo rate slumped 27 basis points to 3.2345 percent by midday.

The one-year interest rate swap rate fell 6 basis points to 2.8100.

The steady flow of Ministry of Finance subsidies into commercial banks this week has provided a rich source of liquidity, traders say.

"There's lots of money in the market. We are not lacking funds," said a trader from a bank in eastern China.

Though rates are falling for repos that will mature within the month, the outlook for 2012 remains cloudy.

Five-year interest rate swaps, which often reflect expectations for monetary conditions in the succeeding six to 12 months, were at 2.8700 percent at midday Wednesday, far below their 2012 average of 3.5725, indicating that the market expects looser policy in 2012.

Yet, the government's Economic Work Conference closed with a decision to maintain "prudent monetary policy" and "active fiscal policy" in 2012, the same as in 2011, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Actual Chinese monetary policy sometimes diverges from official policy pronouncements, however. In a move that hints at easier credit in 2012, the Chinese Banking Regulatory Commission has decided to postpone indefinitely the implementation of higher capital adequacy requirements for banks, state media said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2345 3.5000 - 26.55 7-day SHIBOR 3.2100 3.4975 - 28.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.