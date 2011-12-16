* 7-day repo rate plunges to post-August low

* But 14-day repo rises on month-end concerns

* Overall conditions loose on expectations of slower growth

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 Seven-day repos plunged to their lowest rate since August in China's interbank market on Friday, but 14-day repos rose sharply, as banks expect liquidity to tighten in the last few days of the year.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 38 basis points to 3.0726 percent by midday on Friday, its lowest point since Aug. 8.

Overnight repos also fell 6 bps to 2.8861 percent at midday.

However, the 14-day repo rose sharply, gaining 21 bps to 3.6371, its highest point since Dec. 1.

Banks are more reluctant to extend loans with maturity dates in the last few days of December or the first few days of January, due to traditionally heavy withdrawals of deposits by corporations and households during this period. The rates on such loans remain high over the next two weeks, traders said.

However, overall liquidity conditions remain loose in the interbank market, so rates on other tenors should remain low.

For very short tenors, the influx of finance ministry subsidies into commercial banks, which is generally concentrated in mid- and late December, remains the dominant factor.

For longer tenors, expectations of further policy easing early next year are keeping rates low.

Five-year interest rate swaps, which generally reflect expectations about liquidity conditions over the next 6-12 months, were at 2.85 percent by midday, only 3 bps above their 2011 low on Dec. 2. This rate remained above 3.500 percent for all of 2011 until early November.

Expectations of lower interest rates next year are also evident in the bond market, where auction yields on recent new bond issuances have come in lower than yields on comparable bonds in the secondary market.

Bond dealers' willingness to buy from the primary market at depressed yields reflect their expectations about the future course of interest rates, said a bond trader at an east China bank. If secondary-market yields fall, the dealers can sell their auction bonds at a profit.

"This primary, secondary market strategy is based on expectations that inflation and economic growth will both slow down next year," the trader said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0726 3.4546 - 38.20 7-day SHIBOR 3.0583 3.4492 - 39.09 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.