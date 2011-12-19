* 14-day repo continues traditional year-end spike
* Other rates remain low, indicating ample liquidity
* Surge in 21-day repo issuance last week
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 19 Medium-term repo rates in
China's money market leapt on Monday, continuing Friday's rise,
as anticipation of the traditional year-end liquidity crunch
raised costs for loans with maturities extending across the new
year.
The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate
surged 67 basis points to 4.3684 percent at
midday.
But the rise was limited to loans covering the days
immediately surrounding Dec. 31. The benchmark 7-day repo
fell 13 bps to 3.0186 by midday.
The overnight repo rate also inched downward
to 2.8803 percent, a 2 bps decline.
Medium-term rates traditionally spike in mid-December each
year, as banks work to secure funding to prepare for large
withdrawals by corporations for bonuses and holiday consumption.
"The two-week repo (rate increase) is likely due to a
liquidity squeeze, as entities prepare for year-end needs. From
now until the end of the year is just about two weeks," said
Frances Cheung, a senior strategist with Credit Agricole CIB in
Hong Kong.
Last year, the 14-day rate surged from 3.0000 percent on
Dec. 10 to 7.0000 percent on Dec. 29, before falling back to
3.2000 percent by Jan. 5.
Tellingly, the rate for a 21-day repo plunged
41 bps to 4.3169 by midday and is now slightly below the 14-day
rate, indicating that hedges against a temporary year-end
liquidity squeeze are driving the market rather than a liquidity
shortage already under way.
The 21-day repo is normally traded lightly in China's
interbank market, but there was a surge of issuance last week.
Daily volumes averaged 2.84 billion yuan ($447.36 million) in
November, but volumes jumped to an average of 21.81 billion yuan
($3.44 billion) for the week ending Dec. 16.
Current Prev
close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.0186 3.1500 - 13.14
7-day SHIBOR 3.0075 3.0583 - 5.08
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3484 Chinese yuan)