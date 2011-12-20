* IRS curve shows monetary easing expected next year
* Declining forex purchases crimp liquidity
* Open market drain also supports short rates
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Interest-rate swaps edged
higher in China's interbank market on Tuesday, as declining
foreign exchange purchases by the central bank and open market
operations combined to support short-term rates.
One-year interest-rate swaps edged up 3 basis
points to 2.6800 percent at midday.
In the repo market, banks continued their reluctance to
offer loans covering the days immediately surrounding the new
year. The weighted-average 14-day bond repurchase rate
rose 5 basis points to 4.4062 at midday.
Though traders say short-term liquidity is plentiful
compared with the period leading up to the central bank's cut in
lenders' required reserve ratio on Nov. 30, China's
interest-rate swap curve remains inverted, as it has been almost
every day since May.
Six-month IRS were at 2.8700 percent by midday
compared with 2.6800 for one-year IRS. This inversion reflects
expectations that liquidity will be greater in six to 12 months
than presently.
"Even after the cut, the reserve ratio is still at a high
level," said a Shanghai-based trader for a city commercial bank.
The arrival of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January is
also a factor supporting short-term rates.
"Going forward, short-term rates will come down gradually,
but more slowly than the one-year rate," the trader said.
Another factor supporting short rates is the decline in the
central bank's foreign exchange purchases. The People's Bank of
China (PBOC) released data on Monday showing a second
consecutive monthly decline in the its foreign exchange
purchases.
Such purchases are an important source of liquidity to the
banking system, as the central bank issues yuan to commercial
banks in exchange for their foreign exchange.
Central bank open market operations have also been a net
drain on interbank liquidity in recent weeks. PBOC drained 26
billion yuan ($4.10 billion)through one-year bill sales on
Tuesday morning.
With 17 billion in bills and repos set to expire this week,
Tuesday's issuance ensures a third consecutive net drain of
liquidity this week, following a 73 billion yuan net drain last
week.
But the PBOC skipped the sale of 28-day repos this week, in
an apparent move to ensure ample interbank liquidity in the
period leading up to the Lunar New Year.
The relatively low volume of bills and repos set to mature
in the coming weeks will limit the central bank's ability to
inject liquidity via open market operations and is one factor
fueling expectations of another reserve ratio cut by the central
bank early next year.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.2340 3.0249 + 20.91
7-day SHIBOR 3.2208 3.0075 + 21.33
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3378 Chinese yuan)
