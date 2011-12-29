* Seven-day repo extends year-end surge to five-month high

* But overnight rate stabilises as liquidity improves

* Only small rate fall seen after Jan 1, absent RRR cut

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 China's money market rates strode higher again on Thursday to a five-month high, as year-end demand for cash heightened, but overall liquidity conditions improved slightly with the influx of fiscal deposits into commercial banks.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day government bond repurchase rate shot up 57 basis points to 5.3655 percent at midday, its highest point since late July.

By contrast, the overnight repo, which rose 34 bps on Wednesday, was essentially unchanged at 3.4215 percent, reflecting improved liquidity conditions compared with earlier this week, traders say.

"The fiscal deposits that everyone has been waiting for finally came through," said a trader at a south China-based regional bank in Shanghai, referring to Ministry of Finance funds normally transferred to commercial banks in December before being doled out to firms as subsidies.

Policymakers may be watching the overnight rate closely as they decide whether to cut the required reserve ratio in January, as the market expects.

The overnight rate is the purest gauge of liquidity in China's interbank market, since it reflects only the availability of funds that day, rather than expectations for what conditions will be a week or more in the future. As such, it is less subject to year-end distortions than its seven- and 14-day counterparts.

The distorting impact of year-end factors was evident last week, when traders said that liquidity remained ample, even as the seven- and 14-day repo rates rallied strongly.

It was the temporary surge in cash demand from firms and households around the New Year holiday -- rather than a structural shortage of funds -- that was pushing up rates for loans with maturities extending across the Jan. 1 holiday, traders said at the time.

But sentiment began to shift on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, as the overnight rate, which had remained low even as cross-year rates bound higher, also began rising.

Interbank rates, especially for short tenors, should decline after the Jan. 1 holiday, but the decline will be limited absent a fresh cut in the required reserve ratio (RRR), traders say.

With the next deadline to meet the RRR threshold coming on Jan. 5 and the Lunar New Year holiday to begin on Jan. 21, demand for funds will continue to be strong.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 5.3655 4.7996 + 56.59 7-day SHIBOR 5.4192 4.7292 + 69.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

(Editing by Jason Subler)