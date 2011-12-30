* Seven-day repo extends climb to five-month high

* Heaviest volume of 2011 on last day of the year

* Rates will fall in 2012, but timing uncertain

By Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 Short-term lending rates pushed higher in the heaviest trading day of the year on Friday as banks scrambled to secure funds for the holiday weekend, when customer demand for cash is traditionally strong.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate swelled by 21 basis points to 5.6011 percent at midday, a five-month high.

Trading volume on seven-day repos surpassed 150 billion yuan ($23.7 billion) before midday, making Friday the heaviest trading day of the year before the session was half over.

Thursday's volume of 128 billion yuan was the second-highest of the year, surpassed only by June 30, when banks were similarly pressed to secure funds to meet the central bank's required reserve ratio (RRR), which had just taken effect.

"Prices are still reflecting year-end factors, so they rose again, but it seems most people are not lacking for funds," said a trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai.

The 14-day repo rose 35 bps to 6.0397 percent, also a five-month high.

In addition to year-end cash demand, banks are also under pressure to build up central bank reserves in advance of the Jan. 5 RRR deadline.

But the overnight repo, which reflects funds on hand on a given day, rather than expectations for future conditions, edged down by 1 bp to 3.41 at midday, providing further evidence that liquidity is ample.

The year-end squeeze this year appears less severe than 2010, when the seven-day rate reached 6.3679 percent on Dec. 30. on volume of 142 billion yuan, also one of the heaviest trading days of the year.

Looking forward, the key question hanging over the market is whether the central bank will cut the RRR again before the Spring Festival holiday begins on Jan. 21.

The seven-day rate is all but certain to fall in the first week of January, but the magnitude of the decline will be limited unless an RRR cut occurs, traders say.

Though the exact timing is uncertain, at least one RRR cut in the first quarter -- and possibly more -- is widely expected, as policymakers try to engineer a soft landing in the face of slowing growth.

As a result, once the next round of short-term distortions caused by the Lunar New Year holiday in late January passes, rates should fall decisively, traders and analysts say.

Such a fall could make rates in 2012 look more like 2010, when the government began to moderate tightening as stimulus-related lending wound down, but overall conditions remained fairly loose.

The seven-day repo rate averaged 2.139 percent in 2010, compared with 4.0151 in 2011, when the government spent most of the year focused on tamping down inflation.

Bond traders are particularly bullish. The yield on the benchmark one-year government bond began falling in mid-September due to expectations of monetary easing, even as short-term money market rates remained high.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 5.6011 5.3891 + 21.20 7-day SHIBOR 5.5808 5.4192 + 16.16 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.3192 Chinese yuan)