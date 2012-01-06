* 7-day repo rate drops 18 bps after banks pay reserves

* Liquidity expected to remain tight in next two weeks

* Market sees PBOC acting to ease liquidity squeeze

* Choices include bank reserve cut, reverse repo business

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 China's short-term lending rates fell slightly on Friday after banks paid extra reserves a day earlier, but market liquidity is expected to remain tight in the coming two weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year, the country's most important festival.

Thursday was one of the three days this month that the central bank adjusts reserve requirements paid by banks based on their latest deposits. That added to a liquidity crunch.

Many banks had to pay more reserve requirements as they had rushed to attract deposits at the end of last year partly to window dress their balance sheets, traders said.

Investors widely expect moves by the People's Bank of China to help ease tight liquidity, including a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) or conducting reverse bond repurchase business to inject cash into the market.

In the longer term, money market cash flows are seen improving. The government is widely expected to relax its tight money policy this year as China's economic growth slows in line with global weakness, caused mainly by the euro zone debt crisis, traders said.

"Most people see the PBOC cutting the RRR once by 50 basis points ahead of the Spring Festival, possibly in addition to other steps to help ease the market crunch," said a trader at a major commercial bank in Shanghai.

"People also expect money market liquidity conditions to improve after the holiday, with the seven-day repo rate likely to drop to around 3 percent."

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slipped 18 basis points to 4.3023 percent by midday from 4.4785 percent at Thursday's close. The 14-day repo rate fell to 4.6375 percent from 4.9273 percent.

Trading volume in the seven-day repo dropped to 63 billion yuan ($10 billion) on Friday morning from 82 billion yuan on Thursday morning, reflecting less cash demand, traders said.

PBOC ACTS

However, the shortest overnight repo rate inched up to 4.0046 percent from 4.0024 percent, with banks tending to retain more cash on hand in anticipation of a continued money squeeze for the time being, traders said.

The PBOC has already acted to help the market. It did not conduct open market operations this week, meaning it injected a net 51 billion yuan into the financial system this week via maturing central bank bills and repos.

Last week, the central bank conducted a net injection of 9 billion yuan into the market as it was aimed at helping the market weather a liquidity squeeze ahead of the long holiday.

The Spring Festival, or the Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 23. this year during which markets will be closed for a week.

Funds are usually tight ahead of this period when firms pay staff annual bonuses and shoppers withdraw money for the celebrations.

Despite the PBOC's moves on the liquidity front, few market players expect the PBOC to cut official benchmark interest rates in January, citing still high inflation.

Reflecting the view, China's interest rate swaps were almost unchanged on Friday, with the benchmark five-year IRS edging up 1 basis point to 2.90 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3023 4.4785 - 17.62 7-day SHIBOR 4.3008 4.5042 - 20.34 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.3 yuan)