* 7-day repo rate rises 18 bps

* PBOC injects 73 billion yuan into market

* Worries over cash demand ahead of holiday keeps rate higher

* China's inflation in December at 15-month low

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 China's lending rates rose on Thursday as banks hoarded cash to pre-empt demand for funds during the Lunar New Year holiday, while the People's Bank of China injected money into the market.

Dealers said money conditions were comfortable for now, but worries over large cash demand during the upcoming week-long celebrations pushed longer-term rates up.

"This is a typical pre-holiday factor - when money is ample and rates are high," said a dealer in a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

Funds are usually tight during the holiday as firms pay staff annual bonuses and shoppers withdraw money for the celebrations.

Dealers said the money rate could move around recent levels before the holiday, even if there are no reserve repos conducted by the PBOC.

China's central bank had said it could conduct reverse repo business if necessary to help inject money into the market and would halt bill sales until after the end of the new year in late January.

The PBOC suspended market operations since early January to help ease tight liquidity at this time, meaning it conducted a net injection of 73 billion yuan into the banking system this week via maturing bills and repos.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 18 basis points to 4.1794 percent by midday from 3.9949 percent at Wednesday's close, while the 21-day repo rate rose 12 bps to 5.9740 percent.

Tightened holiday money conditions pushed China's interest rate swaps up slightly on Thursday, with the benchmark five-year IRS rising 6 basis points to 3.04 percent.

As market players has widely expected inflation would continue to fall in December, the impact of consumer prices falling to 15-month lows on money rates was low, dealers said.

Consumer prices in December rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier, just ahead of market expectations of 4.0 percent, extending the easing trend of the last five months to reinforce the view of many that the central bank was poised to ease monetary policy.

Dealers said moves in the IRS rate could depend on liquidity conditions and policy change. If the central bank conducts a reverse repo in coming days, or cuts banks reserve requirement ratio, the rate may fall further.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.1794 3.9949 + 18.45 7-day SHIBOR 4.1658 3.9958 + 17.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan)